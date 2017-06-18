1 struggles to survive as more caught in NC rip currents

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC (AP) — Two young men are struggling to recover after nearly drowning in an ocean rip current off the North Carolina coast.

Multiple media organizations reported the 19- and 21-year-olds from Greenville were rescued from the ocean in Atlantic Beach on Sunday morning.

The 21-year-old was reported to be in critical condition at a local hospital.

Their rescue comes a day after a 56-year-old man died drowned while trying to save two teenage girls from a rip current, also on Atlantic Beach. A 17-year-old from Goldsboro died June 10 after getting caught in a rip current about 10 miles down the Bogue Banks in Emerald Isle.

Red flags have been warning people for days all along the North Carolina coast about dangerous surf.

  • 58thStreetSurfer

    I believe I heard the young man has passed away.

  • mike gerics

    relax
    once you realize you’re in the rip current, don’t fight it.
    let the current drag you out a bit.
    swim sideways parallel to the shoreline
    THEN try to swim in towards the beach.

    if you keep fighting and fighting at the location of the RIP CURRENT, you’ll tire out and struggle to stay afloat.
    relax….let the current pull you out….
    swim parallel for a ways
    swim in towards shore.

    • Heimie Schmelter

      Good tips! The main issue is DO NOT PANIC! Panic will rob you of your energy very quickly and you’ll find yourself in trouble. You thrash, don’t think clearly, don’t breath properly and all goes to hell. Try your best to relax and follow Mike’s tips given above. It’s easy to float in salt water, you’ll get back in safely

