1 struggles to survive as more caught in NC rip currents

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC (AP) — Two young men are struggling to recover after nearly drowning in an ocean rip current off the North Carolina coast.

Multiple media organizations reported the 19- and 21-year-olds from Greenville were rescued from the ocean in Atlantic Beach on Sunday morning.

The 21-year-old was reported to be in critical condition at a local hospital.

Their rescue comes a day after a 56-year-old man died drowned while trying to save two teenage girls from a rip current, also on Atlantic Beach. A 17-year-old from Goldsboro died June 10 after getting caught in a rip current about 10 miles down the Bogue Banks in Emerald Isle.

Red flags have been warning people for days all along the North Carolina coast about dangerous surf.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)