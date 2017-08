Cape Fear Seafood Company opens third location (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Another restaurant can be added to the list of new places popping up in the Leland area.

We recently told reported Cape Fear Seafood Company was opening a location in Belville, and now they have.

It’s the restaurant’s third location.

They’re located in Waterford and are only taking reservations and charity events right now, but will fully open soon.

