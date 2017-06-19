Leland narrowing down list of names for Sturgeon Creek Park

Sturgeon Creek Park (Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is ready to narrow down the list of proposed names for the current Sturgeon Creek Park.

The current park needs a new name because the new 70 acre park, which will run along the lower portion of Sturgeon Creek, will adopt that name once it is finished.

The town recently took to social media and used the monthly newsletter to ask for name suggestions from the community.

On Wednesday night, staff is expected to select the top three names, which will then be put before residents for a vote.

Names nominated on Facebook include:

Historic Wetlands Park

Appleton Park

Caviar Park

Reason for Nomination: Sturgeons are known for their caviar and it will be the smaller of the two “Sturgeon Creek Parks”

Reason for Nomination: Sturgeons are known for their caviar and it will be the smaller of the two “Sturgeon Creek Parks” Sullivan Wetlands Park

Reason for Nomination: Kirby Sullivan donated the land and the family has owned land since arriving from Cork, Ireland in the 1800s. Mr. Sullivan was born and raised in Leland. Would like to have the park named in his honor.

Reason for Nomination: Kirby Sullivan donated the land and the family has owned land since arriving from Cork, Ireland in the 1800s. Mr. Sullivan was born and raised in Leland. Would like to have the park named in his honor. Hidden Treasures Cereal Park

Email Nominated Names:

Mill Creek Park

Reason for Nomination: Would make a lot of sense since the park is located on Mill Creek.

Reason for Nomination: Would make a lot of sense since the park is located on Mill Creek. Appleton Park

Woodburn Park

After landowner who may donate land or easement for access road

After landowner who may donate land or easement for access road Timber Lane Park or Timber Slide Park

Reason for Nomination: This areas shape and location was most likely an area used to slide timber into the creek, creating rafts of logs. These log rafts were then guided to the local mills to make into boards. This was one of the most efficient methods to transport logs in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s, before there were good roads and bridges connecting Leland to Wilmington. There were only ferries, dirt roads were muddy, and methods of transportation were poor. In addition trucks were small, and heavy equipment was scarce or non-existent.

Verbally Nominated Names:

Cypress Grove Nature Park

Reason for Nomination: When you arrive to the park and look towards the water the first things you see are beautiful Cypress trees growing throughout the wetlands.

Crab Creek

Fiddler’s Reach

Reason for Nomination: The park has a lot of Fiddler Crabs who habitat there

Leland’s Parks and Recreation Board could also choose to continue receiving input for new names from the community or recommend another name for the park at their meeting on Wednesday.