Christopher Maraquin (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Shallotte man is in the Brunswick County Detention Center facing child sex assault charges dating back to November.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Louis Maraquin, 26, on Friday.

He’s charged with statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15 and indecent liberties with a child.

According to the arrest warrant, the alleged crime happened November 6, 2016.

Maraquin is under a $200,000 bond.