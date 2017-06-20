Graduation beach trip to Myrtle Beach lands teens behind bars in Bladen County

Drugs, liquor, beer, and cash found during a traffic stop in Bladen County (Photo: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Speeding led to serious charges for three teens from Virginia on Saturday.

A State Trooper pulled over an SUV going 76 in a 55 mph zone near Tar Heel, Sheriff James McVicker said in a news release.

The trooper called for assistance when he smelled marijuana. A Bladen County deputy responded and they fou

nd cocaine, marijuana, liquor, beer, and cash in the SUV.

Sheriff McVicker says the three teens had just graduated from high school Friday night in Manassas, Virginia and were on their way to Myrtle Beach to celebrate with other friends for a week at the beach. The men told officers that a group of 10 seniors had planned the trip for a year and pooled their money to buy alcohol and drugs. Officers seized 3.3 ounces of marijuana, 2.6 grams of cocaine, 18 liters of liquor, 50 liters of beer, drug paraphernalia, and $3,600.

Deputies arrested Michal Joan Berrios, 18, Lorenzo Dominic Cota, 18 and Cristhianna Ismael Ortez Flores, 18.

They are each charged with:

Underage Possession of a Malt Beverage

Underage Possession of Fortified Wine and Liquor

Illegal Transport of Alcoholic Beverages

Bringing Alcoholic Beverages Into The State in excess of 4 gallons;

Transporting Non Tax Paid Alcoholic Beverages

Possession With Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Cocaine

Felony Possession of Marijuana and Cocaine

Simple Possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV Narcotics

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Berrios was also charged with Speeding and Cota was charged with Maintaining a Vehicle to Transport Narcotics.

Berrios was placed under a $28,300.00 bond, Cota received a $43,000.00 bond and Ortez Flores was placed under a $27,000.00 bond. All three men had first appearance hearings Monday and were released on bond pending trial.