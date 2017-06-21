Flight 22 Basketball camp wraps up

The three day Flight 22 team camp concluded on June 21, 2017 (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three days, more than 60 teams across two counties and the Flight 22 Basketball Team Camp wrapped up today.

College scouts from all over the state attended to see the teams play all week.

Today the tournament wrapped up with the championship games in each of the five divisions.

Nathan Faulk with Flight 22 and former head coach of Laney basketball says the camp was a success with the local teams, especially the players. Making sure that these players get the work and recognition is what it’s all about.

“A lot of talented teams and a lot of colleges came through and at the end of the day that’s what we always want to provide, a platform for these kids to get scholarships.” All this helps these kids get exposure and get on the map.”

They also got to call themselves champions if they made it through the tournament with enough wins.

Congratulations to the Laney Girls on Gold and Silver Division Championships and the South Columbus boy’s team for winning the Men’s Silver.