North Topsail Beach charging to drive out on the north end

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to drive out on the 4×4 access area on the north end of North Topsail Beach next month, be prepared to pay.

Starting July 10, the area known as Onslow County Beach Access #3, will require a pass.

The town says the area has become a popular recreation spot and resources needed to provide maintenance, law enforcement, and public safety have increased.

Daily passes will be $20, or you can buy an annual permit for $100.

If you live on North Topsail Beach and have a hurricane re-entry sticker on your vehicle you can drive on the beach for free.

The Town is currently working with its contractor to make sure online payment and mobile phone payment options are ready for the program’s launch to avoid traffic congestion.

In addition to the pay station at the entrance of  driving area, there will be a pay station at Town Hall which is the first building on the island after the high rise bridge. The town will also put up signs notifying visitors and residents of the change.

This follows what Carolina Beach did more than ten years ago. The town took over the north end, now called Freeman Park, and began requiring daily or annual permits to drive out on the beach.

  • Stephanie Scott

    As a resident of Onslow County, I am very disappointed in the implementation of a fee. The residents of North Topsail have made it increasingly difficult for people to drive onto the beach and do not represent the others in the county. It’s unfair and hurts the tourist industry.

