Wilmington woman facing more child sex assault charges

Cynthia Haight (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A woman recently arrested in South Carolina and extradited to New Hanover County faces several more child sexual assault charges.

Cynthia Haight, 47, was originally charged earlier this week with two counts each of sex offense of a child and indecent liberties with a child.

The alleged crimes happened between 2002 to 2004.

Haight now faces several more charges:

Two counts of 1st degree rape of a child

Two more counts of indecent liberties with a child

Two more counts of sexual offense of child

Her bond is now $750,000.