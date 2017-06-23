Depp asks about assassinating the president

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump.

He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

The 54-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star followed by saying that he is not an actor, but someone who lies for a living.

However, he said, it’s “been a while, and maybe it’s time.”

Actor John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Depp was at the festival to introduce a screening of his 2004 film “The Libertine.”

He played Trump last year in a Fun or Die video parody of the businessman’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal.”

  • VoiceOfReason

    Idiot. First, this is not informed dissent. Next, violence is never the answer no matter how much ill will you may feel about someone. Last, the 1st Amendment is not absolute – threats to the President of the US are a crime.

