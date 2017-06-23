Golf league starting at Wilmington Muni

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Looking for a new golf league in Wilmington? The Municipal Golf Course of Wilmington has you covered.

The Wilmington Municipal Golf Course will be hosting a summer golf league happening on Tuesdays starting on July 11 until August 29 at 5 p-m or by set tee time. You can play in 2 person teams, match play, or even 9 holes.

Cost is 20 dollars per player with standard green fees ($16 walking & $23 riding). The deadline to sign up is July 5.

If you want to join the league, click here to visit the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course website.

