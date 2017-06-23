2nd Democrat announces run for Rouzer’s US House seat

Jonah Gardner (Photo: Jonah Gardner for Congress)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It looks like there will be a Democratic Party primary in southeastern North Carolina next year for Congress after a second candidate threw his hat into the ring to try and unseat the incumbent Republican.

Jonah Gardner, a computer programmer and IT professional, announced his intention to run next year for the 7th District US House seat currently held by Rep. David Rouzer. Kyle Horton, a Wilmington physician, recently announced her plan to run for the seat.

“I am ready to fight on behalf of the 780,480 North Carolinians in the 7th District,” Gardner said in a news release. “In Congress, I will address the issues of the 7th District such as: the 12.5 percent of families living below the poverty line, the 296,000 people that stand to lose their public health insurance, the 93,000 people without health insurance, the 126,190 households that make less than $35,000/year and the 352,715 people over the age of 25 without a college degree. We need a better education system and responsible business incentives so our district can thrive once again. The people in our district know we can do better and I vow to address our issues using data, facts, and a little common sense.”

Gardner, who lives in Wilmington, earned a two-year degree in electronic engineering before starting his career in the information technology field. He went on to teach himself eight programming languages and invented a fitness sensor, according to his news release.

Rouzer, a former state senator from Johnston County, is in the middle of his second term in Congress.