Dozens pay less for the dress at civil auction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was a steal for those who attended the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office dress auction at Independence Mall Saturday afternoon.

Three thousand designer dresses worth hundreds of thousand of dollars were up for grabs, and all were sold at a discounted price.

“They’re gorgeous,” Paula Brown said, while browsing through the dresses. “There’s everything from wedding dresses, to prom dresses, to really fancy ball gown type dresses. It’s really nice.”

There was everything from dresses to jewelry, shoes, bathing suits, shirts, purses, and other various items. Pageant contestant Marindia Humbert says it was a perfect day to shop for her upcoming event.

“I picked out a really cute pair of shoes and a whole lot of jewelry,” Humbert said. “I’m looking for cocktail dresses for fashion-wear.”

In April, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office seized all of the merchandise from Isabella Grape Boutique. Lt. Jerry Brewer said it is all because the owner of Isabella Grape Boutique has a judgement against her for more than $100,000.

In order to get that money back, the sheriff’s office put all the items up for sale.

“So it’s a good chance for moms to get prom dresses, and cocktail dresses, and evening and wedding dresses. So it’s a good opportunity and we’re helping to satisfy that judgement,” Brewer said.

The civil auction was cancelled in April because the boutique owner filed for bankruptcy. However, it was rescheduled and dozens of people got the chance to get the best bang for their buck at the auction.

“It’s a good opportunity for the public to come out and get a dress that may be thousands of dollars and pay pennies on the dollar for it,” Brewer said.

Some people, like Joyce Fitzpatrick, drove hours to get her hands on the items up for sale.

“Classy dresses and red carpet dresses. And every color you can imagine. Awesome, I’ve already picked out five so far,” Fitzpatrick said.

On a day full of looking, bidding, and buying, Brewer said all items had to go.