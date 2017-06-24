‘We Stand with Refugees’ event helps spread awareness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Although World Refugee Day was last week, Interfaith Refugee Ministry-Wilmington teamed up with the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina Saturday afternoon to recognize the refugees in our area.

The event gave people the chance to mingle with families who have resettled in Wilmington. The annual celebration had tons of activities including pick-up soccer for the kids, face painting, games and cultural performances.

It was a day to not only get to know those who have moved here from overseas, but to welcome them and to educate people about the global refugee crisis.

“It’s important to help those in need and to welcome the stranger,” Interfaith Refugee Ministry Advisory Chair, Kathryn Polk said. “I’ve never been in a situation where I had to flee a familiar home. But millions of people do it on a daily basis so it’s important to help them acclimate into our society and bring their fullest potential.”

Since 2010, Interfaith Refugee Ministry-Wilmington have helped more than 550 refugees from nine countries resettle in Wilmington.