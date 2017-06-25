Air bag maker Takata files for bankruptcy in Japan, US

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

UNDATED (AP) — Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators.

The company announced the expected action Monday morning Tokyo time.

Takata confirmed that most of its assets will be bought by rival Key Safety Systems, based in suburban Detroit.

Takata was done in by defective inflators that can explode with too much force when they fill up an air bag, spewing out shrapnel.

They’re responsible for at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries and touched off the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

U.S.S. Fitzgerald
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Mom says son survived hit to bunk in USS Fitzgerald collision
Read More»
3 months ago
2 Comments for this article
Retailer hhgregg closing all stores, including Wilmington
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Shoe chain Payless files for bankruptcy
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments