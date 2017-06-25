An Arkansas prison inmate recaptured after 32 years

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades has been recaptured.

The state Department of Corrections says 60-year-old Steven Dishman was arrested Sunday at a home in Springdale in northwest Arkansas by local law enforcement and state troopers.

The department initially spelled Dishman’s first name as Stephen.

Details of what led authorities to Dishman and his arrest were not immediately released.

The corrections department says Dishman was serving a 7-year sentence for theft of property and burglary convictions in Washington County when he escaped on May 28, 1985.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

10 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Officials look for escaped inmate who left work assignment
Read More»
11 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Update: Missing Inmate captured
Read More»
11 months ago
0 Comments for this article
NEW DETAILS: Inmate still missing in New Hanover County
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments