Bloomberg to launch $17M contest for US cities

NEW YORK (AP) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s foundation is putting up more than $17 million for a new contest that encourages the nation’s mayors to address critical issues themselves.

The new effort, to be announced on Monday, comes as local leaders are increasingly concerned about the impact of the Trump administration’s policies.

Bloomberg Philanthropies will award at least $100,000 to 35 cities and millions more to a handful of top winners that develop innovative policies to help their residents.

There are few boundaries on the projects, which could address Bloomberg priorities such as climate change, the opioid epidemic, illegal guns and obesity.

The contest is part of a larger $200 million initiative aimed at helping America’s cities that Bloomberg will announce Monday at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Miami.

