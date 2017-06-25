New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager from Laney High School.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s said Brandi Marie Townsend, 15, was last seen at 4 Longview Dr. on Friday.

Townsend is 5’5 with brown eyes, brown shoulder length hair with Blonde Highlights and weighs 100 lbs. Townsend has a tongue ring. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black high top converse shoes.

If you have any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office.