North Carolina man accused of assaulting Uber driver

BURLINGTON, NC (AP) — Authorities say an Uber driver was assaulted in her car, and a North Carolina man is charged in the incident.

The Times-News of Burlington reports police in Gibsonville said the driver picked up the man last Saturday.

According to investigators, the man requested to be taken to several locations, and while sitting in the front seat, he reached over and assaulted the woman.

Gibsonville Police Detective T.J. Monday said the driver managed to push the man out of her vehicle before she drove to a gas station where she had been earlier and seen police officers.

Police charged 25-year-old David Anthony Chilton on Thursday with misdemeanor sexual battery and assault on a female.

He was jailed on a $2,500 bond.

Online records didn’t list an attorney.

