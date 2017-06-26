93-year-old WWII veteran graduates from high school

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

(Photo: Samantha Miles)

Rochester, NY — A special ceremony was held recently at East High School graduation. One honorary graduate left the high school decades ago, but finally had a chance to walk across the stage.

93-year-old Henry Ross went to that high school during the 1930s, but left to help his family.

He was then drafted in World War II and never got the chance to graduate.

East High School in Rochester, New York awarded Ross with an honorary high school diploma in appreciation of his service.

“I’m elated today,” Ross said. “This is a wonderful tribute and I appreciate the honor I’m receiving.”

“Mr. Ross is a living example of what we try to instill in our own students, to be persistent, to be vigilant and to give back to your community as much as you can,” high school superintendent.

Ross served 50 missions as a radio specialist in the US Airforce. He did received his GED and went on to complete and associates degrees at RIT.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

7 days ago
0 Comments for this article
6 months later, Pender Co. Schools hasn’t released requested info on bond projects
Read More»
UNC Chapel Hill
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
UNC-Chapel Hill gets $1M to help low-income students attend
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
World War II veteran checks out B-29
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments