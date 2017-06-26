93-year-old WWII veteran graduates from high school

(Photo: Samantha Miles)

Rochester, NY — A special ceremony was held recently at East High School graduation. One honorary graduate left the high school decades ago, but finally had a chance to walk across the stage.

93-year-old Henry Ross went to that high school during the 1930s, but left to help his family.

He was then drafted in World War II and never got the chance to graduate.

East High School in Rochester, New York awarded Ross with an honorary high school diploma in appreciation of his service.

“I’m elated today,” Ross said. “This is a wonderful tribute and I appreciate the honor I’m receiving.”

“Mr. Ross is a living example of what we try to instill in our own students, to be persistent, to be vigilant and to give back to your community as much as you can,” high school superintendent.

Ross served 50 missions as a radio specialist in the US Airforce. He did received his GED and went on to complete and associates degrees at RIT.