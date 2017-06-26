Coast Guard urges boaters to obey passengers-for-hire laws

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coast Guard Captain of the Port for North Carolina reminds vessel owners who transport passengers for hire, or are interested in this type of business operation, about the federal laws and regulations in place to ensure the safety of passengers, crews and the marine environment.

A vessel operator must have proper licensing and be enrolled in a drug consortium to accept money for providing transportation on the water.

Mariners who operate commercially without proper documentation will be subject to fines or arrest if caught operating on the water illegally.

“The Coast Guard is dedicated to keeping the boating public safe,” said Capt. Jerry Barnes, Captain of the Port for North Carolina. “Coast Guard boarding officers will be conducting random safety inspections on vessels across the state of North Carolina during the Fourth of July weekend.”

Obtain an official license.