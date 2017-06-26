FBI agent discusses cell phone records in Bradley murder trial

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the murder trial for James Bradley continues into week two, a special agent with the FBI took to the stand to talk about cell phone analysis and a phone’s ability to determine locations.

Several cell phone records were investigated, including Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk’s, whose murder Bradley is standing trial for this week, Bradley’s, and Steve Mott’s, the man for whom both Van Newkirk and Bradley worked. Mott was also in an on-again, off-again relationship with Van Newkirk.

The agent testified cell phone records put Mott around Van Newkirk’s home and The Husk on the night of April 5, 2014 the last time anyone saw Van Newkirk alive. Mott made three separate calls that night.

Just before 6 p.m., Van Newkirk called Bradley and talked for about a minute and a half. Cell records show Mott called Van Newkirk around 6:45 p.m. Mott was downtown, Van Newkirk was south near Bradley’s home.

From 8-11 p.m. that night, Bradley received calls, but his phone was out of network, meaning it was turned off or didn’t have service. The next activity on Bradley’s phone is April 6 around 7 a.m., according to testimony.

The state next called Chrystal Sitowski, who met Bradley at the probation offices in Wilmington the summer of 2013. She can connect Bradley to Elisha Tucker, the woman whose body was found while police were searching for Van Newkirk. Bradley will stand trial for Tucker’s murder at a later date.