FL man arrested after stolen boat crashes onshore

(Photo: WESH)

DAYTONA BEACH, NC — Police say they’ve arrested a man connected to a stolen boat that crashed unmanned onto Daytona Beach.

The 32-foot boat was pilotless when it ran aground at full throttle around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, scattering beachgoers.

Volusia County Beach Ocean Rescue officials said Jonathan Race, 20, of Daytona Beach was arrested Sunday. Authorities said Race’s ID, wallet and pants were found on the boat.

He is charged with two counts of burglary and grand theft of a vehicle less than $100,000.

