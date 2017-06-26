Kure Beach begins trial paid parking program

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The last New Hanover County beach town that offered free parking is testing out paid parking this summer.

Kure Beach Town Council recently leased three privately owned lots to turn into public parking from July through September. These lots will be open seven days a week, but you must pay to park in these lots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Paid parking is only required in these three lots, the town said in a news release.

Parking on town streets or other town property will continue to be free.

Paid parking fees will be $1.50 per hour or $10 per day. Each lot will have one pay station. The town is using Central Parking System/SP+ Municipal Services to manage and enforce the parking lots.

The new paid lots are:

112 S. Fort Fisher Boulevard

102 N. Fort Fisher Boulevard

110 N. Third Avenue

The total number of parking spaces in these lots is 120.

Kure Beach says it has always offered and been known for its “free” parking. According to the news release, Kure Beach property owners, however, have actually paid through tax dollars for parking to be available to all at no cost. With the large number of visitors, the Kure Beach Town Council “believes this is an opportunity to study all aspects of paid parking. Town leaders will assess the program to determine if it causes or alleviates issues. The trial program will also give true revenue and cost data for future considerations concerning paid parking.”