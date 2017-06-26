Leland kidnapping suspect charged with DWI during arrest

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man charged with kidnapping and assault is also charged with DWI.

According to arrest warrants, Marcus Antwyn Jenkins, 35, went to a home on Eagles Nest Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. He’s accused of removing the 36-year-old man inside the home from one place to another without the man’s consent, for the purpose of terrorizing the victim.

Jenkins is also accused of pointing a gun at the victim.

Jenkins is charged with:

  • 2nd degree kidnapping
  • assault by pointing a gun
  • possession of firearm by a felon

Jenkins was previously convicted of breaking and entering on July 6, 2004 in Brunswick County.

By 11 p.m. on the night of the alleged kidnapping, Jenkins was charged with DWI for having a BAC over .08.

 

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

30 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
NC woman sought after infant remains found arrested
Read More»
45 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Carolina Beach man who fired at police officers pleads guilty
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
FL man arrested after stolen boat crashes onshore
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments