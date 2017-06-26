Leland kidnapping suspect charged with DWI during arrest

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man charged with kidnapping and assault is also charged with DWI.

According to arrest warrants, Marcus Antwyn Jenkins, 35, went to a home on Eagles Nest Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. He’s accused of removing the 36-year-old man inside the home from one place to another without the man’s consent, for the purpose of terrorizing the victim.

Jenkins is also accused of pointing a gun at the victim.

Jenkins is charged with:

2nd degree kidnapping

assault by pointing a gun

possession of firearm by a felon

Jenkins was previously convicted of breaking and entering on July 6, 2004 in Brunswick County.

By 11 p.m. on the night of the alleged kidnapping, Jenkins was charged with DWI for having a BAC over .08.