Long ball launches Sharks over Marlins

(Photo: Wilmington Sharks)

WILMINGTON, NC (Wilmington Sharks) — The Sharks hosted Morehead City for the fourth time this season looking to win a third straight at the Shark Tank.

The Marlins did not waste any time against Sharks starter Noah Michael.

Chandler Corley led the game off with a double down the left field line. Corley came around to score on Sammy Miller’s two out RBI single.

In the top of the second, Morehead City added a second run on a sacrifice fly by Mike Warren. In the bottom of the frame the Sharks answered. Luke Morgan led off the inning with a double to right to extend his hitting streak to 9. Three batters later Brian Parreira beat out a double play ball to drive home Morgan.

In the third, the visitors did damage again with 2 outs. Sammy Miller started things off with a two out single. After a walk and another base hit by Steven Taylor, the Marlins led 3-1. Wilmington pulled another run back though on the Sharks first home run of the night. Cam Locklear led off the bottom of the 3rd with a solo home run to center field.

The middle of third of the contest went by quietly until the Sharks at-bat in the sixth inning. Against one of the top relievers in the CPL, Marshall Thompson, the Sharks roughed up the righty. Luke Morgan walked with one out and advanced to a third on Riley Knudsen’s single. Then, a pitch hit Dayton Dugas to load the bases. In the next at-bat, Brian Parreira drove in his second run on a sac fly to center. With two outs, Wilmington native Ward Coleman cranked a pitch over the left field wall for a three-run home run.

In the bottom of the 7th, Justin Dean scored on a single by Luke Morgan. Then in the 8th, Brian Parreira hit a solo home run over the right field wall to cap his three RBI night and seal the Sharks 8-3 win.

Jonathan Jahn (1-2) came on to pitch a scoreless 6th and 7th innings to earn his first win of the summer. Marshall Thompson (0-1) picked up his first defeat.

The Sharks are off tomorrow before staying home on Wednesday to face the Holly Springs Salamanders. First pitch will be at 7:05 Wednesday night at the Shark Tank. Coverage on the CPL Webpass begins at 6:50 with The Sharks Pregame Show.