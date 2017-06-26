Southport man accused of stabbing woman, assaulting deputy

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A Southport man is accused of stabbing a woman with a pocketknife and then kicking a responding deputy in the groin.

It happened Saturday around 9 p.m. at an apartment on Howe Street.

According to the arrest warrant, Nathaniel Allen Culp, 40, hit a 60-year-old woman on the back of her head several times and stabbed her in the leg with a pocket knife.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Deputy Colton Robinson responded to the alleged assault. Warrants allege as the deputy was trying to arrest Culp, he kicked him and tried to get away.

Culp is now charged with the following:

assault govt official

resisting public officer

assault on a female

assault with a deadly weapon

He is under a $6,500 bond.