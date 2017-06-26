Southport man accused of stabbing woman, assaulting deputy

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) —  A Southport man is accused of stabbing a woman with a pocketknife and then kicking a responding deputy in the groin.

It happened Saturday around 9 p.m. at an apartment on Howe Street.

According to the arrest warrant, Nathaniel Allen Culp, 40, hit a 60-year-old woman on the back of her head several times and stabbed her in the leg with a pocket knife.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Deputy Colton Robinson responded to the alleged assault. Warrants allege as the deputy was trying to arrest Culp, he kicked him and tried to get away.

Culp is now charged with the following:

  • assault govt official
  • resisting public officer
  • assault on a female
  • assault with a deadly weapon

He is under a $6,500 bond.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

23 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Leland kidnapping suspect charged with DWI during arrest
Read More»
54 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
NC woman sought after infant remains found arrested
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Carolina Beach man who fired at police officers pleads guilty
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments