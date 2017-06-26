Teen dies after falling from Holden Beach balcony

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A 19-year-old died after falling from a 3rd story balcony at Holden Beach, according to a news release.

It happened Friday around 7:00 p.m. on Sand Dune lane.

Police say emergency responders from the Tri-Beach Fire Department, Brunswick County EMS, and the Holden Beach Police Department responded to an accidental fall call.

The teen was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police say an investigation is ongoing, though emergency officials do not suspect foul play.

According to the news release, the family respectfully asks the victim’s information not be released, but the Town of Holden Beach extends its condolences to the family in their time of grief.