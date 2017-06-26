UPDATE: Teens volunteer more than 8,000 hours to repair homes in Wilmington

Teens from across the country are in Wilmington to help WARM rebuild homes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The teenagers are back in their home states but not before leaving a heartwarming impact on the greater Wilmington area.

Nearly 300 volunteers, from across the country, spent the week on a mission in the Wilmington Area to help our community.

They partnered with Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, or WARM, to help folks in low-income housing situations in need of repairs.

Mittie Freeman says she would have had to move out of her home if not for the kindness of the volunteers and the non-profit “WARM”. “My flooring, I didn’t have the proper flooring,” Freeman said. ” They fixed sinks in the bathroom for me. I appreciate it, words can’t express how I appreciate WARM.”

WARM is also repairing her roof after they discovered it was in dire need of work.

In all, organizers say the teens spent 8,430 hours volunteering for about 80 homes in need of repair.