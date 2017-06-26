WFD creates new position to help lead the department

Jon Mason promoted to Deputy Chief

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department has a new deputy chief and he’s the first to hold the position.

Monday morning, Assistant Fire Chief Jon Mason was promoted to Deputy Chief Jon Mason. A spokesperson with WFD says this is the first in the department’s history that there has been a deputy chief position.

“I love this city and I love this fire department and the people in it,” Deputy Chief Mason said. “It’s a great honor for me to be able to serve. I’m extremely fortunate to be selected. And even more fortunate to be a member of this organization for 27 years.”

Deputy Chief Mason will oversee the massive operations and serve as the number two positive under the fire chief.