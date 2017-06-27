Animal expert Peter Gros coming to the Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Animal lovers, listen up! Wildlife expert Peter Gros is headed to the Port City for a performance in April 2018 at the Wilson Center.

Gros is well known for his shows in Africa with lions and cheetahs, white sharks in Australia, rhinos in Nepal, polar bears and grizzly bears in Alaska, and crocodiles in Costa Rica.

Gros is also an active conservationist, even having the privilege to do his presentations at the White House two years in a row. He is currently leading a nationwide conservation education program.

In his travels throughout the world, Gros and his animal friends are helping to teach the importance of caring for our natural world. He has nearly 35 years of field experience with captive wildlife. In his former position as director and vice president of land animals Marine World Africa USA, he established breeding programs for hundreds of endangered animals. He and his team also developed rehabilitation programs for birds of prey as well as the largest captive breeding colony of ostriches in the United States.

He is a licensed USDA exhibitor and animal educator as well as a member of the American Zoo and Aquarium Association and an active member of the Zoological Association of America.

Gros will be at the Wilson Center April 28,2018 at 3 p.m. Tickets for Peter Gros go on sale July 21 beginning at 10 a.m. at capefearstage.com and at 2 p.m. that afternoon at Ticket Central.