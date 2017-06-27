Are North Carolina’s rural roads safe?

Study ranks North Carolina 8th for rural road fatalities (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Did you know our state has some of the deadliest roads in the country? A new study shows North Carolina is ranked among the highest for deadly accidents on rural roads.

The study released Tuesday by TRIP, a national transportation research group, ranks North Carolina 8th in the nation. Coming in first, South Carolina putting both of the Carolinas in the top ten.

“Leading the nation in rural traffic deaths is unacceptable. We have to make our roads safer,” AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety President, Tiffany Wright said.

Wright says both states need better safety features geared towards keeping cars on the road.

“North Carolinians who live and travel on rural roads deserve a transportation system that is safe, efficient and reliable,” Wright said.

Tabor city business owner and lifetime resident, Rick Coleman says he has seen how dangerous the roads can be, and so have his customers.

“We’ve had several guests who have come in and said ‘wow, you need to work on these roads.’ And I say well we’re trying ,” Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park at Daddy Joe’s Owner, Rick Coleman said.

From narrow roads, to sharp curves and pot holes, Coleman says there is a lot that needs to be fixed in Columbus County. Aside from road issues, Coleman says there are other reasons for deadly accidents in the area.

“People driving too fast and not paying attention,” Coleman said.

North and South Carolina are also in the top 20 for having rural bridges in bad shape.

“We know being ranked 8th in the country for rural road fatalities isn’t something to be proud of,” Wright said. “But, with the creation of the Strategic Transportation Investments Program back in in 2013, North Carolina has recently been investing more attention and funds than ever into fixing and repairing its roads and bridges. Hopefully, we will continue to see improvements which can make our roads safer for everyone.”

Highway Patrol says so far this year, there have been 15 deadly accidents in Columbus County. However, only three of the 15 were on secondary roads.

To see the full study by TRIP, click here.