WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Barth Brothers are back in town.

Connor and Casey Barth, along with some of their friends from the NFL and other local kickers, will be holding the Annual Barth Brothers Kicking Camp in July.

There will be kicking instruction and demonstration for kickers of all ages. The camp is being held on July 13 at Hoggard High School’s Scott Braswell Stadium from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

No pre-registration is required, just show up and have fun!