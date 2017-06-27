Community divided on possible school closing

Parents, community members, and alumni came out to a meeting hosted by the Columbus County board of education at Acme Delco Middle school on June 27, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

DELCO, NC (WWAY) — Should Acme Delco middle school combine with Hallsboro middle school? That was the big question tonight, during the meeting held in Acme Delco’s cafeteria. Parents, community members and alumni came out to speak their minds.

“I think its a hardship on a lot of people. They have to travel 25 miles to go to school. All we want is a community school here. I mean its not like wanted to build a school, we’ve already got the school here. They just need the support from the board of education to keep it here,” Tommy Justice, an alumnus, said.

One major complaint was that many parents did not want to deal with the distance to Hallsboro middle school. Some saying Acme Delco is just plain better.

According to the superintendent there is still no decision yet as to whether the schools will be consolidated but this meeting was meant to help with that decision.

“Student enrollment is declining throughout the county,” Superintendent Alan Faulk said.

Some people see more positives from combining the schools and getting staff together.

“Teachers can collaborate and provide differentiation,” Linda Parker, a parent, said. She continued saying, “They can work together so that students can receive a better education instead of we’re in a small city and here they have eight teachers.”

Many people want to remind others of the importance of this matter.

“If you are a resident of Columbus county, stand up to your county commissioner, stand up to your school officials.” Deborah Hunt, a parent, said.

The superintendent also said that encourages the community to voice their concerns and says he will be meeting with other staff this Thursday to discuss this topic further.