Cosby venue could move to California in sex abuse lawsuit

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) – The stage for Bill Cosby’s next trial shifts to California.

A hearing is scheduled Tuesday in Santa Monica to set a trial date in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a teen at the Playboy Mansion more than 40 years ago.

Judy Huth accuses the comedian of forcing her to perform a sex act on him in a bedroom at the mansion around 1974, when she was 15.

The hearing comes less than two weeks after a Pennsylvania jury deadlocked on criminal charges against Cosby on charges he drugged and molested a Temple University worker.

Cosby’s legal team declared victory after the Pennsylvania mistrial, though prosecutors have vowed to retry him.

The Los Angeles Superior Court judge could delay setting a trial date until after Cosby is retried.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)