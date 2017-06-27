Dispute over NC public schools control, money lands in court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A judicial panel this week takes up the question of who controls the money and authority to run North Carolina’s public schools.

A three-judge panel hears a lawsuit over that question beginning Thursday. The case involves Republicans on both sides of the dispute and legislators who have steadily diminished the powers of new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Republican-appointed State Board of Education sued in December to stop a law passed days earlier by the GOP-dominated General Assembly.

The law would shift powers to new state schools Superintendent Mark Johnson, who defeated a Democrat in November. The state school board decided to resist the power transfer, saying the state constitution forbids it.

North Carolina public schools educate 1.5 million students at a cost of $13 billion a year.

