Fraternity hosts Scholarship Beautillion

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was all smiles Tuesday night at the Wrightsville Manor as members of the Gamma Kappa Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. hosted their first Scholarship Beautillion.

The event was a celebration of the achievements of 5 young African American students who are graduating high school and going to college.

The young men, or “Beaus,” represent a select few to be honored for their work in the community and high academic achievements.

They will also receive scholarships that will support their education.

The young men performed a special waltz and will receive scholarships to help with school.

They plan to attend NC State, Wake Forest and North Carolina A&T.

To learn more about the scholarship fund, visit www.gammakappalambda.org

