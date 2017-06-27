Malik Monk to miss Hornets Summer League

June 27, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that guard Malik Monk will miss the Hornets Summer League Training Camp in Charlotte and is doubtful to participate in the team’s games at the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League with a sprained left ankle suffered during the draft workout process. Monk’s rehab is expected to last two to four weeks and he is expected to be ready to participate in training camp prior to the start of the regular season.

The 6-3 guard was selected 11th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. Monk led the SEC in total points scored (754), three-pointers made (104) and three-point field goal percentage (.397, 104-of-262) during the 2016-17 season. In his lone season at Kentucky, he ranked second among NCAA freshman in scoring average (19.8), totaling 36 games with double-figure scoring, including 19 games of 20-or-more points and four games with 30-or-more. In his freshman season, the Lepanto, Ark. Native brought home 2016-17 All-American Second Team honors, the 2016-17 Jerry West Award, 2016-17 SEC Player of the Year, 2016-17 SEC Freshman of the Year, and 2016-17 All-SEC First Team honors.

About Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets and Greensboro Swarm and operates Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the NBA’s Southeast Division. Owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization strives to deliver a relentless attack on the court, an unmatched experience in the stands and a positive impact throughout the community. The name of the city’s original NBA team from 1988-2002, the Hornets moniker returned to Charlotte in May 2014, uniting the rich history of NBA basketball in the Carolinas. The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA Development League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and began play in 2016-17 at the renovated fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts and family shows annually. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.