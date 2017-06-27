NHRMC receives award for improving heart attack treatment

AirLink (Photo: NHRMC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center just earned another award they are very familiar with. It’s the third time they’ve received it.

The hospital, along with the AirLink VitaLink critical care transport teams, just received the Lifeline EMS Gold Plus award. It’s given by the American Heart Association for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.

A hospital spokeswoman says New Hanover Regional’s median time to get to a patient and open the blocked artery beat the national median time by 16 minutes.