Pet Pals: 2-year-old black lab mix is sweet as can be!

This 2-year-old female black lab pup needs a loving home. Photo: Marissa Yoder/WWAY

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you need a four-legged friend who has a lot of love to give, this little girl might be the one for you.

She’s a 2-year-old lab mix with no name, but a smile that will melt your heart. She’s well-behaved and can shake and sit when asked. Her black coat is smooth with some white markings.

To meet this pup and see if she’s the right choice for your home, head to New Hanover County Animal Services. County residents can adopt for just $70.

Adoption services are available between noon and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

 

