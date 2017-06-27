Prescribed burn scheduled at Carolina Beach State Park

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You may see smoke in the air Wednesday as a controlled burn is planned at the Carolina Beach State Park.

Park Superintendent Chris Helms says the burn is for the Flytrap Trail area off of Nature Trail Lane. Sections of the Campground Trail, Sugarloaf Trail, and Flytrap Trail will be closed during that time.

If you plans to visit the park Wednesday, you can check in at the visitor center or marina store for a map of trail closures.

Helms says the park will be open including the visitor center, marina and campground operating as normal.

