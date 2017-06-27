UPDATE: Steak’n Shake still planning 3 area locations

(Photo: Steak 'n Shake)

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY) — Plans to bring three Steak’n Shakes to our area are still in the works.

Yesterday, when we reached out to city employees in Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Shallotte for an update, we were told Nekillim Foodservice Group had not applied for any permits.

Since that story aired, WWAY spoke with Nekillim Foodservice Group owner Jeff Milliken, who says they are actually breaking ground on the Jacksonville location July 10. Milliken says his management team for that restaurant has already been hired and is currently training in Charlotte. This restaurant is expected to open by Thanksgiving. Milliken says they do have permits in place for this location, so he is uncertain why we were told otherwise.

As for Shallotte, this restaurant is in the engineering stage. There are no permits for this location on Main Street yet, but Milliken plans to come before the Shallotte Town Council by July/August. The plan is to have this Steak’n Shake open by Spring of 2018.

Wilmington is taking a bit longer. Milliken says they have been under contract on a piece of property in the 5000 block of Market Street for a year, but they are currently dealing with utility easements before they can close on it. There is currently no timeline on the Wilmington restaurant.