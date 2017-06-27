Wilmington man convicted of drug sale and bomb threat

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A habitual felon will spend between 10 and 13 years behind bars for selling drugs and calling in bomb threats.

According to a release from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, Rodney Brown, 50, of Wilmington plead guilty Monday to one count of Sale of Heroin and two counts of Making False Bomb Reports to a Public Building.

Evidence presented in court shows that on September 12, 2016, Brown sold 10 bindles of heroin to a confidential informant working for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around St. James and Orange Streets in Wilmington and was captured on video.

The trial for that crime was set for April 27, 2017; however, that morning, Brown called in two bomb threats to the New Hanover County Clerk’s Office.

He was arrested shortly after.

