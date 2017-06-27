Wilmington’s Pachinko World makes news in Japan

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A former WWAY Extraordinary Person of the Week is making news in Japan.

We’ve featured Leo Daniels, the founder of Pachinko World in Wilmington, for his mind stimulating games. Studies have found that games like his pachinko machines keep the mind healthy.



Now Daniel’s Pachinko World is featured in one of the most popular magazines in Japan, he says! They are part of a 2 page spread in American Pachinko Report.

Daniel’s say they are honored to be the first American pachinko parlor to be featured in japan….where pachinko is verrrry popular.

Pachinko World is located at 5101 Dunlea Court off of New Centre Drive.

Congrats, Leo!