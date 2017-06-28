Brunswick Co. shooting suspect turns self in

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted for a shooting last week is now behind bars.

According to Emily Flax with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Anthony Blouin, Jr., 35, turned himself in Wednesday morning.

He was wanted for a shooting that happened a little after 9 p.m. on Friday, June 23 at a home in the 3000 block of Landing Street in Shallotte.

He is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon.

Blouin Jr. is in the Brunswick County Detention Center with no bond.