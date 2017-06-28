Closing arguments underway in Bradley murder trial

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Closing statements are underway in the murder trial for James Bradley, the man charged with the death of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk.

Bradley’s defense attorney started first by telling the jury prosecutors are trying to say Elisha Tucker and Van Newkirk are similar, but they are not.

The defense also said prosecutors are trying to bend and shape anything they can to make Bradley guilty, but there is no evidence he did it.

District Attorney Ben David then started his closing statements by talking about how Bradley has constantly lied and talked in circles. Another defense attorney and another prosecutor will make their closing statements this afternoon.

Bradley worked with Van Newkirk and was the last person who saw her the day she went missing in April of 2014. Her body has not been found. While searching property in Hampstead for Van Newkirk, officers found Elisha Tucker’s body buried in trash bags. Bradley’s trial for Tucker’s murder will start at a later date.