Durham police officers save women from sinking car

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Three North Carolina police officers and an applicant have saved two women from their car as it sank in a water retention pond. One of the women was pregnant.

A statement from the Durham Police Department said a woman was trying to turn into a parking lot on Wednesday when her car hit a tree and went into the pond.

The woman and her pregnant passenger were trapped as the car sank. The three officers dived into the pond, as did the police applicant riding with one of the officers.

Authorities say the officers and the applicant freed both women from the car.

No injuries were reported, although the pregnant passenger was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Shortly after the rescue, the car was completely submerged.

