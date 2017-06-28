Girl makes PB & J sandwiches for firefighters

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Michigan — A 5-year-old West Michigan girl is touching hearts across the area with her generosity towards firefighters who’ve spent the past couple days keeping the flames under control.

Firefighters said it could be two weeks before the fire at Green Stream recycling near Mottville is finally out, and White Pigeon Assistant Fire Chief said the reason is they don’t have the resources to extinguish the fire, so it will have to burn itself out.

Jazmyne Hunt, 5, White Pigeon, said, “The firefighters may be hungry.”

Hunt put smiles on the faces of firefighters spreading peanut butter, jelly, and a whole lot of love.

It was all her idea to help hungry firefighters battling a fire at Green Stream in Mottville.

Click here to read the full story.

