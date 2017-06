WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Matthew Suggs committed to play baseball following his graduation at Hoggard in 2018 for the UNCW Seahawks.

He was one of the stars for the Vikings last year in their run to the state playoffs.

Suggs guarded the plate but when he stepped up to it he had 26 hits and 23 runs batted in last season in his junior year for Hoggard.