Jimmy John’s thief cut roof, stole meat slicer

Franklin, Indiana (WISH)– Franklin police are looking for a meat slicer bandit.

They believe the bandit cut through the roof of Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, but the motive didn’t appear to be to grab cash. In fact, detectives aren’t even sure if the suspect got away with cash.

Jimmy John’s is known for “freaky fast” subs. But its Franklin location is now known for something that customers say is more than just freaky.

“Being in jail with other criminals, you’re the guy that stole a meat slicer from Jimmy John’s. It just seems kind of odd,” laughed Jimmy John’s customer Leif Herrera.

Another customer, Ken Hendrickson added, “Wow, that’s stupid. It’s just petty and stupid is really all I can say about that.”

