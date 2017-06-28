Local representatives ‘closely monitor’ GenX situation

Cape Fear River v(Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Republican members of the North Carolina General Assembly from the Cape Fear region say they are closely monitoring the ongoing situation regarding the water quality of the Cape Fear River and the immediate impacts associated to those living by and near the water supply.

Members included Rep. Frank Iler, Rep. Holly Grange, Rep. Chris Millis, Rep. Ted Davis, and Rep. John Szoka.

According to the press release, they have engaged with members of our federal, state, and local government to ensure immediate action is taken.

It stated the representatives are waiting for the conclusion of a thorough investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency and the NC Department of Environmental Quality.

Members say they are ready to continue to learn more about the situation and based on the conclusion of the investigations to act as required.